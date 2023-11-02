Hedera Price Reaches $0.0552 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $112.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,126,479 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,539,126,478.881985 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05387004 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $101,113,530.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

