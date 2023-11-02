Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.29

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.29 and last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 664980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.