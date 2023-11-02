Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 3,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

Hess stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

