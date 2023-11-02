Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,885 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

