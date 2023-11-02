HI Reaches One Day Volume of $770,249.91 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $770,249.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,411.88 or 1.00078542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,088,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00076526 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $400,483.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.