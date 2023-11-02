Holo Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $259.47 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,288,595,723 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

