holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.24 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $231,487.07 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.60 or 0.05193301 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01372426 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $239,405.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.