HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

