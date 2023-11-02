Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

