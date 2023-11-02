Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.28

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.
Huabao International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
