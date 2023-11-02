Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $279.04 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day moving average is $302.10. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.