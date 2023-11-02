Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $283.33, but opened at $265.20. Hubbell shares last traded at $258.26, with a volume of 270,919 shares.

The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.