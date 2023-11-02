Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 96,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,443. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- How to Invest in Social Media
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.