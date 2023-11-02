Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

HUN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 96,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,443. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

