Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,551 shares of company stock worth $858,448. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. 1,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

