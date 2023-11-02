IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.68 on Thursday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $305.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). IBEX had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

