IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.