IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

