Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Donald Garner Acquires 76,923 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Garner acquired 76,923 shares of Iltani Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,307.68 ($6,565.40).

Iltani Resources Stock Performance

Iltani Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.