Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 241,334 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2,184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,334 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 294,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,072. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

