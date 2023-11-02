Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Axonics were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,065. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

