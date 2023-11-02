Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 2,580 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.04. 94,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,604. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.