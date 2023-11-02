Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 50,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after acquiring an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

