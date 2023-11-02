Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 624,107 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Best Buy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BBY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BBY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.