Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Dycom Industries worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $116.95.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.