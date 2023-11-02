Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $42.59 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 404,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,943. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.