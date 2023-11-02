Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $54.90 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $54,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FERG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.68. 70,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,864. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

