Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,914.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after buying an additional 2,729,789 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 299,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

