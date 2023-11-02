Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 16,623 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $48,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 186,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

PPG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 462,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,119. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

