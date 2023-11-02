Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3,706.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.37. 178,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,788. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

