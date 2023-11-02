Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.09% of QuinStreet worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 106.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 84.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

QNST stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 224,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,369. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $658.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

