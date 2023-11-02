Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 157,592 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,592 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.24% of Avantor worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 296,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,700. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

