Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 50,000 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.05% of Health Catalyst worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 9,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,302. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.