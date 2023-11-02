Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 67,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $54,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

