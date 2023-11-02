Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 8,523 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.