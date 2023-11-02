Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,937,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.12% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 253,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,339. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

