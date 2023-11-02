Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,545 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $39,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. 2,387,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

