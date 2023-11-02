Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.