ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,126,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,349,300 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $154,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,113,000 after purchasing an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

