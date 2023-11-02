Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Critical Analysis

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.19%. Inspirato has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 753.39%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -$3.92 million ($0.50) -7.66 Inspirato $345.53 million 0.08 -$24.06 million ($11.20) -0.41

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Inspirato’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspirato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -11.56% -5.31% Inspirato -10.13% N/A -2.75%

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

