Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.55. 388,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,734,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
