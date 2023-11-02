Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.55. 388,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,734,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insider Activity at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

