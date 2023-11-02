Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:IDN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

