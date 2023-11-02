Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $792.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.