Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

