inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. inTEST has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Down 2.6 %

INTT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. inTEST has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTT

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 9,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.