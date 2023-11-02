inTEST (INTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. inTEST has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.05. inTEST has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on inTEST

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.