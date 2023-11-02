Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Up 25%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 220,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 86,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

