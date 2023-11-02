Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

