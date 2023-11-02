Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper (TSE: ERO):

10/26/2023 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

10/23/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ERO opened at C$18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.9503205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

