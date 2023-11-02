Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.91-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 576,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

