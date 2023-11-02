iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.